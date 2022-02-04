LEWISBURG — Research originating in the West recently indicated the government of China enjoys a remarkable amount of support from its own citizens.
Zhiqun Zhu, a Bucknell University professor of political science and international relations, cited studies done at Harvard University and a Washington-based think tank which suggested that over 90% of the Chinese people support the current government.
“Of course, you can take it with a grain of salt,” Zhu said. “But I think overall these observations are true.”
Zhu said rapid and recent change in China has had the effect of limiting discontent.
“Just look at what China has achieved in the last few years,” Zhu observed. “The pandemic is largely under control compared with other countries. So people see that. They watch TV and they know what is happening here in America.”
Zhu said some Chinese are shocked that the United States has seen such a high number of coronavirus cases.
“Controlling the pandemic, raising living standards and also investing enormously in infrastructure,” Zhu said were among sources of satisfaction. “Infrastructure in China is super for them.”
Zhu added that in China, criticism of the country citizens may hear from the outside holds little credibility.
“Here we kind of portray China in a negative light,” Zhu added. “Most people over there think of it as Western propaganda.”
The pandemic has brought out criticism of government policies particularly via social media. But Zhu said the criticism is limited in scope.
Meantime, Zhu said China will do whatever it can to use the 2022 Olympic Winter Games to showcase what it’s been achieving in the last few years.
“Especially in high tech,” Zhu said. “They are using lots of new technology never seen before.”
The politics of a successful Olympic games also loomed large as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will meet later this year to plan for the next five years. Zhu said whether Xi Jinping, CCP chair, will remain in power could be at issue.
Zhu said the diplomatic boycott of China by the United States was a mild rebuke in view of widespread suspicion of alleged human rights abuses and poor handling of the pandemic. He speculated that many diplomats would have declined to attend due to the lingering risk of coronavirus.
Zhu acknowledged the popularity of freestyle skier and fashion model Elieen Gu, an American-born and raised athlete who will compete for China in the games. Gu has admitted to cultural ties to both nations, but reportedly has declined to reveal her citizenship status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.