WILLIAMSPORT — Cindy Stearns will present a program on the history of the L.L. Stearns Department Store during a program being held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The store operated in downtown Williamsport from 1889 until 1984. In addition to Stearns, long-time store associates Paul Beiter, Pat Houser and Ralph Lukens Jr. are expected to be in attendance.
