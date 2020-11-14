MIFFLINBURG — An effort to raise $30,000 recently began which organizers hope will go a long way toward fixing the Mifflinburg Town Clock.
The 122-year-old Seth Thomas timekeeper, in the tower of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Market Street, stopped working properly over a year ago. Parts had simply worn out, it was noted, and repairs were too costly for either the church of the borough.
A committee was formed in 2019 which agreed that the clock was not only worthy of repair, but also worthy of a fund to ensure its works could be maintained. They also agreed that the original works should be restored rather than replaced by an electronic device.
David Iddings and Matt Wagner, both Mifflinburg natives, agreed to co-chair the finance committee of the Mifflinburg Town Clock Restoration Project. Linda Skinner agreed to serve as the overall chair.
Campaign literature noted that a "generous benefactor" committed $20,000 to the project, and challenged the community to come up with the remainder.
The church tower, part of the borough skyline, and the clock have made lasting impressions on residents for generations.
"My father was a native Mifflinburger also," Iddings said. "He owned a stone quarry here in town and he could see the town clock from the stone quarry."
Iddings said he is putting a share into the project as he remembers how fond his dad was of the clock and the church.
Wagner said preserving Mifflinburg history has always been an interest, especially when a landmark can be preserved.
"Too many times we lose our community treasures," Wagner said. "This is one I think we should not lose."
Once the works are restored by a New Hampshire-based company, the clock will chime on the hour.
"There is a mechanism and a series of weights and cables that activate the hammer," Wagner said. "The hammer hits the bell right on the lip. It's not 'Westminster Chimes,' but it just chimes the hour."
Wagner said people who grew up in Mifflinburg grew up accustomed to the sound of the clock.
Iddings agreed that if the wind was right, the chime could be heard as far away as Forest Hill.
A town clock was first proposed in 1867, but the original project didn't get off the ground for 30 years according to campaign material.
The 1897 plan to build a new Lutheran Church included space for a town clock. But it took a subscription campaign to get enough community support to buy and install the clock in the tower.
Businessmen George Young and Harry Leitzel led the subscription campaign. Leitzel became the "keeper of the clock" once it was installed in 1898. His job included winding it weekly and completing minor repairs.
Tax-deductible donations may be mailed to The Mifflinburg Town Clock Restoration Project c/o First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, 201 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, Pa. 17701.
Online donations may be made at www.fcfpartnership.org/give/donate-online and choosing "Mifflinburg Town Clock Fund."
The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania was chosen to administer the campaign.
