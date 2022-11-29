PAXINOS — Jocelyn May Bordner and Zachary Tyler Daily were married Oct. 15, 2022, by Pastor Bradley J. Gray at Stonington Baptist Church, Paxinos.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Scott and Shyri Bordner.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
PAXINOS — Jocelyn May Bordner and Zachary Tyler Daily were married Oct. 15, 2022, by Pastor Bradley J. Gray at Stonington Baptist Church, Paxinos.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents, Scott and Shyri Bordner.
The wedding party included: Sara Bordner, Durham N.C., matron of honor; Kahla Manning, Marion Heights; Victoria Harman, Williamsport; Ashley Bordner, Northumberland; Myla Bordner, Northumberland; Carli Daily, Berwick; Rory Daily, Berwick, ring bearer; Mike Wagner, Waltham Mass., best man; Jordon Bordner, Durham, N.C.; Colton Daily, Berwick; Nathan Daily, Scranton.
A reception was held at Fahringer Hall in Elysburg, with entertainment provided by Engagement Sounds. The couple honeymooned in Hershey, and will live in Bloomsburg.
The bride is a graduate of Milton Area High School and Bloomsburg University. She works as the Pennsylvania managed care liaison for the partial hospitalization program at Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers.
The groom is a graduate of Central Columbia High School, and the son of Christina and Bill Stets of Wilkes-Barre and Greg and Wendy Daily of Berwick.
He studied at Pensylvania College of Technology, Bloomsburg University, College of the Air Force and Lehigh Carbon Community College. He works as an automation and controls engineer technician at Henkel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.