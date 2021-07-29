MILTON — “Pride” is a word members of the Marine Corps League used frequently Wednesday morning as they prepared to hoist a U.S. flag high atop a flagpole recently erected at Pinpoint Federal Credit Union’s new location along Mahoning Street.
“The Marine Corps League does stuff for the community,” Sgt. at Arms Gary Anspach explained. “We put flags up at new places... We do a lot for the community, the veterans.”
Brenda Raker, the credit union’s president and CEO, said she’s known Anspach for more than 30 years. He’s also a member of the credit union.
“Personally, the resonates with me,” Raker said. “I’m a proud American. We want to show our pride for America, the country.”
Greg Schlegel, a member of the league, said the organization takes pride in placing flags at various locations across the community.
“We are representing our great nation and what we stand for,” he said. “It should be done more often, respect for the flag.”
Glenn Miller, another league member, said he sells U.S. flags, as well as flags representing the branches of service. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each flag benefits the league, a nonprofit organization for those who served in the Marines.
Miller noted different sizes of flags are available, with prices varying by flag.
Proceeds, Miller said, are used for such things as providing scholarships for the children and grandchildren of members. In addition, he noted the league heads up the Toys for Tots program, which provides toys at Christmas for children in need.
Dean Beaver, a member of the group who has been involved with leading the Toys for Tots program for years, said volunteers will start preparing for the 2021 holiday season in October.
The Marine Corps League members noted their service to the community is an extension of their service to the country as Marines.
“We joined the Marines to serve,” Anspach said. “We have courage, honor and respect.”
“When I grew up, I told my mom I was going to join the Marines,” Miller reflected. “She said ‘why?’ I said ‘I like the uniform.’”
Schlegel also noted his reasons for becoming a Marine.
“I want to be part of an elite group,” he said.
Prior to hoisting the flag atop the new pole, members of the Marine Corps league marched across a grassy area to the pole.
Once at the pole, the unfurled the properly folded flag, attached it to a rope and raised it to the top of the pole. When the flag reached the top, the veterans paused and saluted.
Anyone interested in purchasing a flag from Miller to support the Marine Corps League can call 570-966-0981.
