WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz will be participating in Raise the Region, an online fundraising event taking place March 10 and 11.
Those who give $50 or more will receive a Kingdom Kidz T-shirt or cap, or a new Kingdom Kidz DVD.
Kingdom Kidz continues to present virtual programs at 7 each evening on its Facebook page.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
