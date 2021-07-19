BOALSBURG — Lectures were planned at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boalsburg Ave., Boalsburg, in recognition of the 20 year anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
• Naval Aviation in the Greater War on Terror, noon, Saturday, Sept. 11. Jennifer Bennie, a Penn State University alumna, will present a talk on the shift of the military for a young ensign from before and after 9/11, including the nuance of being a woman in the military. Bennie served as a combat aviator, piloting the UH60 Blackhawk in numerous combat missions during her deployments to the Middle East.
• The 28th Division, Combatting Terrorism, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Gen. John Gronski (retired), former deputy commanding general, United States Army Europe, and commanding general of the 28th Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, will present on the use and evolution of the National Guard in contemporary times with the unique mission of combating terrorism.
• Seabees in the War on Terror, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Charles "Chuck" Johnson served eight years on active duty, including two deployments to the Middle East and is currently a reservist preparing for a third deployment. Johnson, a museum educator for the Erie Maritime Museum, will include a personal perspective of life and post-9/11 deployments and the involvement of the Seabees in supporting the War on Terror.
All are available at the museum theater and address memory and service in the 21st Century. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and speakers will leave time for questions.
