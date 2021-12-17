LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) board accepted the resignation of Nature Program Director Becky Cunfer at their Wednesday night meeting.
Char Gray, BVRA board member, commended Cunfer for creating well-attended summer programs. But enrollment in winter programs was not drawing enough participants and the authority could not sustain the full-time position.
“Her summer programs were wonderfully successful and we got lots of wonderful reviews from the parents,” Gray said. “We’re not getting the enrollments in the fall or the winter.”
Saturday, Dec. 18 would be Cunfer’s last day, Gray said. However, Cunfer offered to help get summer camp programming together on a part time basis.
John Rowe, BVRA executive director, said the resignation was received with regret by the board.
“Ms. Cunfer led many fantastic programs for BVRA, all with inimitable energy and enthusiasm,” Rowe said in an email. “Unfortunately, due in large part to continued fallout from the COVID lockdowns, the BVRA budget could not sustain a full time position for these programs.”
Rowe added that other programs were seeing growth heading into 2022. Gymnastics and martial arts would see new coaches, new programs and new class times.
