WATSONTOWN — Two counts of driving under the influence, along with a careless driving charge, have been filed against Kevin Dyer, 47, of Two Flats Road, Watsontown.
At 8:04 p.m. Jan. 26, troopers said they stopped a vehicle operated by Dyer after noticing it cross a double yellow line along Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown.
Dyer allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .170%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 16.
DUI
MILTON — Two counts of driving under the influence, and multiple related charges, have been filed against Desirea Gosciminski, 36, of Mahoning Street, Milton.
The charges were filed as the result of a 10:08 p.m. Dec. 10 incident which occurred along Elm Street, Milton.
Police said a vehicle operated by Gosciminski was stopped for having a headlight out. She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and refused blood testing.
In addition to the driving under the influence counts, Gosciminski has also been charged with general lighting requirements, registration card to be exhibited, carrying and exhibiting driver’s license and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. March 16.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Blake Lahr, 30, of Milton, was charged with two counts of DUI and a summary allegation after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers said at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 6, between Zeigler Road and Silver Moon Lane, a pickup truck was seen weaving along the roadway and over the fog line.
Lahr, identified as the motorist, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was charged after a preliminary breath test and a blood draw.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Dwayne P. Hatter, 50, of Stanley, N.C., was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance, marijuana small amount for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance by person not registered and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers said at 8:42 p.m. Feb. 12 along Route 15, a southbound vehicle was stopped for an alleged insurance lapse.
Hatter, identified as the driver, allegedly had drug paraphernalia in view, displayed signs of impairment and was charged after test results on a substance found in the vehicle confirmed suspected methamphetamine.
Preliminary hearing
• Zachary M. Guffey, 25, of Milton, waived a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief damage property and a summary allegation of disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise to court.
District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Hydia T. Shavers, 36, of Lewisburg, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.
Troopers said at 1:57 p.m. Jan 27 at Route 15 and Albert Boulevard, a vehicle was found via radar to be speeding.
The motorist, determined to be Shavers, was charged after exhibiting signs of alleged impairment, field sobriety tests and a blood draw.
Theft
MIFFLINBURG — Peggi S. Reynolds, 42, of Milton, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking movable property after an investigation at a retail store.
Troopers were dispatched at 3:59 p.m. Feb. 28 to 348 E. Chestnut St., after a loss prevention officer alleged a store manager failed to deposit $3,141.92 in cash at a bank.
Reynolds, the manager, allegedly admitted to taking the cash and claimed she was behind on paying bills.
State Police At Milton DUI crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges are pending against Warren Powell, 58, of Lewisburg, as the result of a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:08 p.m. March 5 at Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Powell was found to be under the influence of alcohol after a 2021 Dodge Power Ram he was driving crossed through the northbound and southbound lanes, striking a 2009 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old Selinsgrove girl.
The girl and a passenger in her vehicle, a 16-year-old Middleburg boy, sustained suspected minor injuries.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Montandon woman has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 1:53 a.m. March 4 at Route 405 and South Drive, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Ashley Smith has been charged after troopers said she was found to be driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
DUI
MILTON — Jahad Roberts, 24, of Bloomsburg, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:47 a.m. March 4 at North Front and Broadway streets, Milton.
Troopers said Roberts was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against Mark Paul, 64, of Sunbury.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:02 p.m. March 3 at Westbranch Highway and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against Cody Shaffer, 27, of West Milton.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Shaffer was stopped at 2:18 a.m. March 6 at Elm and Sixth streets, Milton. Shaffer was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported from a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:20 p.m. March 4 along Westbranch Highway, at River Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2018 Ram driven by Serghei Zimbrean, 34, of Vancouver, Wash., struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Matthew Beard, 20, of Williamsport, as the Malibu stopped for a red light.
Zimbrean was cited with following too closely.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 19-year-old from Mifflinburg escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:37 p.m. March 4 along Liberty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Kylee Weaver lost control of a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, and struck a mailbox and utility pole before rolling onto its side.
Weaver, who was belted and uninjured, was cited by troopers with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 12:12 a.m. March 5 along Purple Heart Highway, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by Mason Cooper, 18, of Catawissa, left the roadway and struck a ditch and fence, troopers reported. Cooper was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Jerome Todd, 32, of Milton, was charged after troopers said he was found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 1:40 p.m. March 5 at 146 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a child-line referral in which a 6-year-old West Milton boy is noted as being a victim.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 24 along Highland Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harrassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Rachel Minerich, 22, of Mahoning Township, has been charged after allegedly assaulting Holly Staines, 35, of Pottsville.
The incident was reported to have occurred at 1:19 p.m. March 3 at 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Both Minerich and Staines have been charged with terroristic threats as a result of an incident troopers said occurred between 8 and 10 p.m. Feb. 22 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Bad checks
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone issued $232.31 in bad checks to Ficks Hardware, 759 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. March 4.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jennifer S. Novinger, Jennifer S. Vargo, Brian J. Vargo to Kevin John Keenan, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Tamara Vela, Miguel Vela to Sean C. Hardy, Burgendi N. Hardy, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brett A. Boush to Ashley S. Ward, Justin L. Clayton, property in Gregg Township, $165,000.
• Carolyn F. Baker, Jesse J. Baker to Jesse J. Baker, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William R. Arnold, Rose A. Arnold to Jesse J. Baker, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Rolando A. Arroyo Sucre estate, Terry W. Felt executor to Steve R. Bernas, Wendy S. Bernas, property in Union Township, $1.
• Barbara Neuer estate, Todd M. Oberdorf executor to Justin D. Hackenberg, Kylie M. Brouse, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Yount, Andrea F. Yount to Kathy A. Kron, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Mark W. Bingaman, Mary A. Bingaman, Joan A. Klinger to Neil C. Bardo, Shanda K. Bardo, property in Lewis and Hartley townships, $1.
• Stone Fortress H omes LLC to Brian J. Dugan, Hilary I. Dugan, property in Mifflinburg, $200,000.
