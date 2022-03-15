BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University held its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11 at the Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall, on campus.
Local graduates, their hometown and degree areas include include:
• Cristian Ayala, Milton, business administration.
• Michael Boyd, Milton, computer science.
• Melonie Bushaw, Watsontown, business administration.
• Gabrielle Erb, Coal Township, criminal justice.
• Matthew Gummo, Watsontown, business administration.
• Alicia Hunter, Lewisburg, health sciences.
• Mallory Leitzel, Mifflinburg, psychology.
• Brianna Olszewski, Lewisburg, special education.
• Dante Picarelli, Coal Township, educational leadership.
• Zach Pyers, Lewisburg, business administration.
• Jason Reed, Milton, educational leadership.
• Cheyenne Schweitzer, Coal Township, technical leadership.
• Sarah Slaugenhaupt, New Berlin, psychology.
• Lindsay Stine, Coal Township health sciences.
• Zachary Tomcavage, Winfield, history.
• Mason Williamson, McEwensville, history.
• Kendra Wilt, Milton, curriculum and instruction.
