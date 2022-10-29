Leeming receives ATHENA Leadership Award

Dr. Rosemary Leeming

DANVILLE — Rosemary Leeming, M.D., Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer, was recently honored for her service and leadership in the community with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Leadership Award.

The award, which has been presented since 1982, celebrates exemplary leaders in the community who inspire women with their mentorship. Recipients demonstrate excellence and creativity in their profession, provide valuable service to improve those in the community, and assist women in achieving their full leadership potential.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.