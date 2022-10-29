Leeming receives ATHENA Leadership Award

DANVILLE — Rosemary Leeming, M.D., Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer, was recently honored for her service and leadership in the community with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Leadership Award.
The award, which has been presented since 1982, celebrates exemplary leaders in the community who inspire women with their mentorship. Recipients demonstrate excellence and creativity in their profession, provide valuable service to improve those in the community, and assist women in achieving their full leadership potential.
“ATHENA honorees have helped to redefine and to bring balance to leadership voices worldwide,” said Bob Garrett, chamber president and CEO. “The past few years, with the everyday strains of the healthcare industry — plus those many layers of stress added by the pandemic — have been tough on all of us, particularly our heroes in medicine. Dr. Leeming’s affirming and lifesaving work is an example to us all. On behalf of every chamber member, I add to this nomination a hale and hearty ‘Well done!’ to Dr. Leeming.”
Leeming, who joined Geisinger in 2014 as director of the health system’s Comprehensive Breast Program, has served as Geisinger Medical Center’s chief medical officer since 2016 — the first woman to serve in this role in the hospital’s more than 105-year history.
“Dr. Leeming is the consummate role model for women,” said Megan Brosious, who nominated Dr. Leeming for the award, and is the chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region. “She is intelligent, hardworking and above all else, kind. She demonstrates that women can have it all: a complete education, a rewarding career of service and leadership and a family. Finally, she gives hope to her patients and families. She makes an impact on every person she touches. I am so blessed to call her a colleague and friend.”
Leeming was nominated and selected for the award based on her work in serving the community through Geisinger’s breast program and her local leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has dedicated her career to serving the community with her work with those fighting breast cancer.
“It’s an honor to be the recipient of this award,” said Leeming. “To be recognized in this way is very humbling and deeply meaningful to me. I know my success wouldn’t be possible without all the great people who support and encourage me, including friends and family, the leadership team here in the central region and my colleagues in the breast program. It’s a pleasure and a privilege to work with them.”
