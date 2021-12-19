SELINSGROVE — Five Susquehanna University students were awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, enabling them to study in Cyprus, England, Ireland and Spain.
Susquehanna’s Gilman scholars are:
• Jurnee Coker, Class of 2023, a psychology major with a minor in Africana studies from Danbury, Conn., will study psychological sciences and culture at the University of Cyprus.
• Chelsey Forrester, Class of 2023, a psychology major with a minor in sociology from Shippensburg, will study psychology at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.
• Gracie Orosco, Class of 2023, a strategic communications-public relations major with minors in professional sales and marketing from Ringtown, will study Irish studies and business at the National University of Ireland Galway.
• Michael Plawecki, Class of 2023, a finance major from Exton, will participate in Susquehanna’s Sigmund Weis School of Business London Program.
• Abigail Reist, Class of 2023, a marketing major with minors in professional sales and legal studies from Jackson, N.J., will study Spanish language and culture in Barcelona, Spain, via Barcelona Study Abroad Experience.
The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship is a grant program that enables eligible U.S. students to study or intern abroad, thereby gaining skills critical to our national security and economic prosperity. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001. Gilman scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.