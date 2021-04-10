ALLENWOOD — The Lycoming County dairy princess is preparing to take off her sash and crown, and place it in a box filled with items which spark her most cherished memories.
Katelyn Taylor, a senior in the Montgomery Area School District, has been involved with the dairy princess program since she was 8. Since June 1, she has served as dairy princess.
Taylor's term as princess ends May 31. In the fall, she will be attending Penn State University, to major in agricultural science.
Over the past year, Taylor has enjoyed having the opportunity to educate members of the public about the agricultural industry, through various presentations and events.
"When you purchase something, it's not just benefitting yourself," Taylor said. "It also impacts our national and local economies. Something so small scale can be so big in the scheme of things."
According to Taylor, the dairy industry adds $52 billion to the national economy.
In July, Taylor participated in an event held at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds in Washingtonville in which 1,700 gallons of milk and 500 milkshakes were given away.
"A lot of people heard about the fact that, March to May, farmers were dumping milk," Taylor explained. "Our governor said we had too much milk."
According to Taylor, with schools and restaurants being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic there was an excess of milk available.
She said 7% of milk purchases go to schools and restaurants.
"A lot of people believed there was something wrong with the milk," Taylor said. "That really confused a lot of people. If they're dumping it, there has to be something wrong with it."
She said the distribution was held to both distribute excess milk and to educate consumers that there was nothing wrong with the milk supply.
"Your milk is tested 17 times from the time it leaves the farm til it gets to your kitchen table," Taylor said. "It is the farmer's sole income. Why would they try to mess it up and harm their incomes?"
In addition to educating the community about the dairy industry, Taylor has enjoyed meeting farmers from across the region.
"In Lycoming County, I knew a lot of them," Taylor said. "There was some I got to meet that I hadn't gotten to meet before."
She enjoyed learning about various farming techniques from the agricultural professionals.
"Everyone does it differently," Taylor said. "They were able to educate about how they make their operation work."
She was able to take what she learned visiting various farms, and share that with other farmers.
As part of her efforts as princess, Taylor published a cookbook, titled "Gert's Goodies."
She noted that her grandmother gave her the nickname Gert when she was younger.
Proceeds from the book sale were donated to several different causes. A Lycoming County farmer injured by a dairy cow received a $1,500 contribution from the proceeds.
In addition, Taylor donated $500 to Fill a Glass of Hope. Through the program, she said each dollar donated resulted in eight servings of milk being donated to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
When she takes off her sash and crown on May 31, Taylor said the dairy princess program may be temporarily dormant in Lycoming County.
"There is no one looking to fill the position for the coming year," she said. "I wish there was someone. I had a feeling this was coming."
In recent times, Taylor said there has been some years in which there was not a dairy princess in Lycoming County.
Taylor grew up on a farm that has dairy and beef cattle, as well as chickens. Her parents, Brett and Laura Taylor, are both third-generation farmers.
She hopes to carry on that tradition.
After college, Taylor hopes to return to working on the family farm, while also holding another job in agriculture.
She also plans to continue educating the public about the importance of the dairy industry.
Goodbye letter
Taylor penned a goodbye letter, to mark the end of her term as dairy princess. The letter follows...
Well Hello! It has been a while since I wrote. It is really hard to believe that in (late May) I will place my Lycoming County Dairy Princess crown and sash in my memories box, on the shelf. My heart and life is full of new friendships, countless memories, thousands of miles traveled & many warn masks from this past year! I have been blessed with so much but most importantly I am beyond grateful for the dairy farmers (and all aspects of agriculture). Please remember that behind every farmer, no matter their gender, is typically a spouse or significant other, children, extended family and/or the countless other farming entities/representatives that provide for our animals who in turn provide for each and everyone of us.
As a result of this past years pandemic, our lives have all changed and been impacted in different ways. What has been the most eye-opening and breathtaking for me is identifying how many people still did not realize that behind every grocery stores back room there is more to the story as to how meat & dairy arrived to that grocery store. Whether you eat meat, drink milk or refer to yourself as a vegetarian, the facts are that there are countless hands that led to placement of your desired foods in the grocery stores.
You have probably heard about PA Preferred and code 42, please look for those logo’s to reassure yourself that you are buying local. The PA Preferred is a big checkmark. Code 42 confirms that your dairy products came from a farm within in PA. PA is where it is folks, outside of that you are not buying local. With Code 42 you will also find the plant code of which milk processing plant the milk was bottled at, please support and buy local.
This past year has been hard for all of us, in so many ways. I am sure that you get tired of hearing about the need to help farmers but I challenge you to note the hours they work. Many of them have top notch work ethics because they are reliable, dependable, can work independently and as a team, have respect for their animals & land, need to have patience, have to be good managers, and they have to have the willingness to accept change. Change is inevitable for growth of their business, the constant fluctuation in costs, technology pushing them to advance, government stipulations, and the list goes on, with each farming specialty having its own rollout of needed changes. No matter how hard times are, they continue to accomplish one thing which is to provide their product/produce for others.
I challenge you to slow down, have patience with the farmers on the road as they are longing to clean-up and prepare their fields to start the long haul to harvesting season not only for their animals but for all of us. Please remember while you can see them in their machinery, they may not be able to see every one of you. Have respect, they have a family that awaits them at the end of the day. All too often we do not get to see our farmers unless we meet them in the field for supper as every hour with our hardworking loved one is a treasure.
