TURBOTVILLE — There’s an end in sight for the Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million elementary school construction project.
“The last of the punch list is being done as we speak,” said Ben Mike, of the construction management and consulting firm Fidevia, during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We’re winding things down.”
Concrete will be poured Wednesday, and weather permitting, topsoil will also be placed on the grounds. According to Mike, most of what remains to be completed is cleaning of the job site, which will take place after the ceiling tiles are placed.
“We’re really proud of the job that has occurred,” said Mike. “We hope you’re as proud of it as we are.”
The new elementary school is expected to be open for the 2023-2024 school year.
The other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Ryan Kellery, elementary technology aide; and Brady Sahm, fifth-grade ELA and social studies teacher.
• Hiring: Wendy Arnold, elementary assistant principal, $81,000.
• The following purchases: Neptune GameTime, $1,955; science tables, $15,576; and history textbooks from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $14,700.
Emerson Weaver, a first-grade student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
