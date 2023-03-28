Emerson Weaver

Elementary School Citizen of the Month Emerson Weaver leads the Pledge of Allegiance, alongside board Vice President Tamara Hoffman.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

TURBOTVILLE — There’s an end in sight for the Warrior Run School District’s $28.7 million elementary school construction project.

“The last of the punch list is being done as we speak,” said Ben Mike, of the construction management and consulting firm Fidevia, during Monday night’s school board meeting. “We’re winding things down.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.