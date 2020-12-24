WATSONTOWN — A protection from abuse (PFA) hearing scheduled for Wednesday involving Gregory Drollinger, a former Watsontown Police sergeant, has been continued.
The hearing and other PFA matters before Northumberland County President Judge Charles H. Saylor will be rescheduled. Saylor had previously issued a temporary PFA against Drollinger and written that he would not be permitted partial custody or visitation rights with his children.
Drollinger reportedly hit a child and pulled her hair at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, where he also then threw a five-gallon bucket of water on the victim’s bed. The petition additionally alleged he threw his wife down on a bed and restrained her with his knee in her back while attempting to pull her hands behind her.
Drollinger, while a sergeant with the Watsontown Police Department, was placed on paid administrative leave in June. He resigned from the department in October.
He has since worked as officer in charge for New Berlin Police and part-time with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office DUI Center as a special detective. Phone messages and email to New Berlin Borough were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.