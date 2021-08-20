LEWISBURG — LEWISBURG – The Union County Library System which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton asks patrons to wear a mask inside of its libraries starting Monday.
This measure is put into place, following CDC guidelines, to reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others. Union County is at a level of substantial transmission and mask-wearing inside of public areas is recommended. Social distancing will continue to be encouraged.
“The safety of our patrons and staff is our utmost priority,” said Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator. “With rising COVID-19 cases in the community it is important to take further steps to slow the infection rate.”
All other operations have remained the same. For more information call the library or visit: unioncountylibraries.org/reopen.
