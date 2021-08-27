HARRISBURG — The Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,333 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and locally, 29 new cases were reported in Lycoming County, along with 28 in Northumberland County, where another death was reported.
Statewide, 27 new deaths were reported. Since March 2020, 28,158 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the state reported.
Statewide, 1,656 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 474 of whom are in intensive care.
Cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,407 cases (301 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,882 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,624 cases (367 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,948 cases (87 deaths)
• Union County, 4,784 cases (90 deaths).
Vaccinations by county:
• Lycoming County, 47,103 fully
• Montour County, 11,460 fully
• Northumberland County, 41,817 fully
• Snyder County, 14,015 fully
• Union County, 17,857 fully
