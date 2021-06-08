UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Route 890, between Route 61 in Upper Augusta Township and Brush Valley Road in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County will be closed for maintenance between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing center line asphalt repairs.
The following detours will be in place: Southbound traffic will follow Route 61 southbound in Hamilton to Route 147 southbound to Brush Valley Road; northbound traffic will follow Brush Valley Road at Wolf’s Crossroads to Route 147 northbound to Route 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.