Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa recently announced he is considering taking legal action aimed at having the 2008 championship results overturned. Should he move forward and be successful — which he most certainly won’t be — Lewis Hamilton will be stripped of one of his seven titles, and Massa will be crowned champion 15 years late.

I have ranked Massa as one of my favorite all-time F1 drivers; right up there with Rubens Barichello. Both drivers served as dutiful “number twos” to legendary teammate Michael Schumacher. Both Massa and Barichello were also talented drivers who racked up their own F1 victories, after Schumacher had secured driver titles while being the team leader at Ferrari.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

