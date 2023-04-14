Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa recently announced he is considering taking legal action aimed at having the 2008 championship results overturned. Should he move forward and be successful — which he most certainly won’t be — Lewis Hamilton will be stripped of one of his seven titles, and Massa will be crowned champion 15 years late.
I have ranked Massa as one of my favorite all-time F1 drivers; right up there with Rubens Barichello. Both drivers served as dutiful “number twos” to legendary teammate Michael Schumacher. Both Massa and Barichello were also talented drivers who racked up their own F1 victories, after Schumacher had secured driver titles while being the team leader at Ferrari.
In 2008, Massa lost the championship to Hamilton on the last lap of the season finale. Massa’s contention is the controversial Singapore race, where Nelson Piquet Jr. purposely crashed to hand his teammate Fernando Alonso the win. That Piquet Jr. purposely crashed — upon being given team orders — wasn’t known revealed until well after the season concluded.
Massa’s decision to consider legal action comes after Bernie Ecclestone — who was in charge of F1 at the time — allegedly recently admitted it was known shortly after the race that Piquet had deliberately crashed.
Apparently, Massa believes Alonso should be stripped of the win. That would rearrange the finish order, and give Massa enough points to be crowned 2008 champion.
In this case, Massa sounds like a bitter ex-driver. Should he move forward with this quest to have the results of the 2008 championship overturned, it would be slap in the face to F1. Not to mention what would happen if a legendary driver would be stripped of a title 15 years later, through no action of his own.
This exemplifies everything that is wrong with F1. It’s way too political, drivers are generally arrogant, and the races are frequently duds.
With F1 TV ratings in the U.S. growing, and three races in this country on the schedule this year, NASCAR and IndyCar are apparently worried about their turf being invaded. There’s no reason to be, as those two divisions put on far more competitive races, especially IndyCar.
As part of its battle to stay relevant — and compete with F1 — NASCAR has scheduled a Chicago street race this season. Now, there are questions about whether this will be the only year for the Chicago street race.
Chicago’s newly elected mayor is apparently not a supporter of the event and, per the contract, the city can cancel the race with one-year’s notice. Don’t be surprised if this year marks the first and last Chicago street race.
NASCAR officials have admitted to having other cities interested in hosting the division. I won’t be surprised if, in 2024, NASCAR holds a street race on New York City’s Randalls and Wards Island. F1 turned down an invite by that city’s mayor to hold a race on a street circuit proposed for that part of the city.
Finally, Josh Berry has a problem on his hands. After racking up several top finishes while filling in for Chase Elliott, the highly touted Xfinity series driver is clearly ready to step up to the Cup series. However, it would not be a smart move for Berry to move to Cup with anything but a top team.
He’s currently a Chevrolet-backed driver, and there are apparently no top Chevy teams with open seats for 2024.
Could Berry be a candidate to replace the retiring Kevin Harvick in the Stewart-Haas Ford for 2024? I also have truck champion Zane Smith circled as a likely candidate for that car.
Wherever he ends up, something tells me Berry will be driving for a top Cup team in 2024. And Smith may be as well.
The man Berry has been filling in for in the Cup series — Elliott — has recovered from his skiing injuries and is slated to return to the driver’s seat this weekend at Martinsville.
It will be interesting to see how quickly Elliott scores a victory, and secures his spot in the playoffs.
It’s unfortunate for Berry that Elliott is returning this weekend, as Berry has logged a ton of laps racing late-model stock cars at Martinsville over the years. Had he remained in the No. 9 this weekend, Berry would’ve had a legitimate chance of scoring a Cup victory.
Can Elliott score a win on his return? It’s doubtful, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see one of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates celebrating a win.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
