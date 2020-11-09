HUMMELS WHARF — "Let's wait and see how things play out," said Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) on Monday while on the grounds of the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
Keller referred to court proceedings or other inquiries which were projected to start Monday regarding Election Day vote counts.
"The facts of what is happening need to be applied in these court challenges to the laws passed by the general assemblies of each state," Keller said. "That is really who is responsible for election law. Not the governor, like what happened here in Pennsylvania, changing rules. The general assembly passes the laws."
It was determined by Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden got more votes in Pennsylvania than incumbent President Donald Trump.
But whether mailed ballots which arrived after Election Day would be in the final count remained an open question. Some observers have said their effect, if proven by evidence, would be negligible.
Other irregularities have also been suspected.
Keller, who appeared at a drive-through salute to military veterans, added that it was up to voters to select a president, not media outlets.
