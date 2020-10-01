SUNBURY — The Central Susquehanna Valley is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to the executives of two area health systems.
Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Auker and Geisinger Health System President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu were among a multitude of panelists during the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s virtual State of the Region event, held Thursday.
“We continue to see positive (COVID-19) test results,” Aucker reported.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, Aucker said the hospital has administered more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 745 have come back as positive for the virus. More than 100 individuals have been hospitalized at Evangelical due to the virus.
Recently, Aucker said the hospital has seen more COVID-19 patients than at the onset of the pandemic.
“COVID is not going away,” she said. “It is a public health crisis. It is not a political crisis.”
Across the Geisinger Health System’s multiple campuses, Ryu said the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked at approximately 150 in April. Currently, he said approximately 45 patients are hospitalized with the virus.
However, that is an increase over the summer months. At one point in June or July, Ryu said just 10 patients were hospitalized across the Geisinger Health System with COVID-19.
“We’ve made a lot of progress from the early days, but we’re seeing a steady uptick from several months ago,” Ryu said.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) spoke about the impact COVID-19 has had on state government.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Schlegel-Culver said her office has assisted more than 1,200 people with unemployment claims. Her office is still hearing from individuals who have not yet received unemployment compensation since March.
“I’m finding it’s getting more complicated, their cases, as we get further out,” she noted.
She also listed the top concerns her office has been contacted about by constituents in recent weeks.
Those concerns include: Election integrity; COVID-19 at area nursing homes; orders handed down by Gov. Tom Wolf; and an increase of scam calls being received by senior citizens.
In addition, Schlegel-Culver said her office has heard from landlords who have not received rent payments since March.
Gale Zaler, chief executive officer of Central Susquehanna Opportunities, said the moratorium on landlords being able to evict tenants for not paying rent has been extended until the end of the year. The moratorium on utilities being able to shut off services due to non-payment is still in litigation.
“Some of the landlords we serve have not seen rent since March,” Zaler said. “The debt is going to be exorbitant.”
During his remarks, Gordner said the state has received $1 billion more in Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) funding than estimated. It may also receive an additional $1 billion than expected.
With the unexpected revenue, Gordner believes the state may be able to level fund entities which received state money in the 2019-2020 budget year in the 2020-2021 budget year.
During a segment on education, Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said while school was held virtually between March and June, her district conducted welfare checks on students it was concerned about.
With students again attending classes in person, she said there seems to be a general happiness among the student body.
Keegan said the district has seen a decline in issues requiring disciplinary action.
“We’re happy to be together," Keegan said.
Mount Carmel Area School District Superintendent Pete Cheddar said his district had to conduct classes virtually for two weeks near the beginning of this school year after five cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed within the district.
“It has been a very stressful time for our leadership team,” Cheddar noted.
Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, opened the event by noting that 2021 will mark the United Way chapter’s 60th anniversary.
With the organization kicking off its annual fundraising campaign, she said the campaign season will be “unlike any other” due to COVID-19.
“Sometimes it’s difficult to see, but things will be OK again,” Troutman said.
While addressing concerns related to COVID-19 has become a focus of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Troutman said the organization’s other work has not stopped.
“Every day, people of color right here in our community face discrimination,” Troutman said, adding that individuals and entities must speak out against that.
She said the United Way will be conducting a regional equality study.
