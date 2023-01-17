MILTON — For the Bennett family, the wheels on the bus have been going round and round for two generations.
On July 1, Fishing Creek Transportation took over the transportation contract for the Milton Area School District. The contract had been held by Bill and Gwen Hackenberg, of Hackenberg Bus Company, until their retirement from the business.
For Fred Bennett, owner of Fishing Creek, the school bus transportation business is a family affair.
“My wife and I purchased it in 2002. My parents owned it prior to that, (since) 1980,” said Bennett. The company was originally founded in 1959.
According to Bennett, school bus transportation has changed drastically over the years, particularly in terms of the regulatory requirements for drivers.
“The changes ensure we have properly qualified drivers with good background checks to transport children,” he said.
Bob Strobel, a driver for Fishing Creek, has been driving buses for 37 years, the last six of which have been in Milton.
“I started out driving tractor trailers. But with buses there’s a lot training involved beyond having a CDL,” Strobel said, noting that the majority of the additional training pertains to ensuring the safety of the kids.
“We have to get recertification training every four years,” said Joe Yaiko, who drives one of the two handicap accessible buses that serves the district. Krista, Bob’s wife and a former nurse, works on the bus with him as an aide.
Like other states across the nation, Pennsylvania has been grappling with a school bus driver shortage. In October 2021, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Department of Education sent a survey out to roughly 375,000 drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in the hopes of connecting interested drivers with schools in need. However, as of the beginning of the 2022 school year, there are still between 2,000 and 3,000 vacancies.
Bennett thinks the shortage has a lot to do with the fact that school bus driver positions are part time. In June 2021, the Pennsylvania State House approved Resolution 15, which required the Joint State Government Commission to thoroughly analyze the reasons behind the shortage and provide solutions for moving forward. The commission released its report a year later, which included a number of recommendations, one being that schools and contractors should offer better pay and benefits to attract and keep drivers.
Even with the statewide shortage, Fishing Creek has persisted.
“We’ve been very lucky to be ahead of the curve in terms of hiring,” Bennett said. “We’ve been lucky because the people we’ve hired are extremely well-minded, dependable individuals.”
Fishing Creek maintains a fleet of 27 vans and 18 buses in the Milton Area School District. Its headquarters is in Orangeville, though over the summer the business purchased the former Roony’s Pub in Kelly Township, Union County. That facility houses the buses which transport Milton students.
Fishing Creek’s primary maintenance facility is located at its sister company, Immaculate Kinetics, in Danville. The business handles the transportation of students at several schools located across Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties.
“It’s a business that’s also a privilege to serve the community by transporting their children to school,” said Bennett.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.