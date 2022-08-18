LEWISBURG — One of William Shakespeare's most popular and widely performed plays will be presented this weekend by one of the area's most versatile theater troupes.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be staged by the Gaspipe Theatre Company at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21, in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. If there is a threat of rain, the company will adapt to an indoor performance at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The play, believed to have been written in 1595 or 1596, is set in Athens. As in other works attributed to Shakespeare, it consists of several subplots. One of which revolves around the marriage of Theseus, played by Lon Diffenderfer, and Hippolyta, played by Gaby Dewalt.
Another subplot involves a conflict among four Athenian lovers. Still another subplot follows a group of six amateur actors rehearsing the play which they are to perform before the wedding.
Both groups find themselves in a forest inhabited by fairies who manipulate the humans and are engaged in their own domestic intrigue.
Director Stefan Eisenhower says Shakespeare may have combined several other projects into a single script.
"You have the story of the lovers, Theseus and Hippolyta are getting married," Eisenhower said. "You have the story of the fairies then you have this group of mechanicals, tradesmen of Athens putting on a play."
An overlying theme, Eisenhower mused, is that most of the characters in the play are being manipulated by fairies or spirit creatures.
"It is more of a comedy than a drama or a tragedy," Eisenhower said. "It is one you can include kids in."
Eisenhower has directed other shows for Gaspipe including "Heidi's Monkeys" and scenes from Shakespeare's work. He will be directing a full production of Shakespeare for the first time.
The cast of 22 includes eight younger actors. The cast includes many stage veterans but some may be new to Shakespeare.
"It's that learning curve where (they) can memorize lines, but memorizing them in old English and understanding the language and delivering them in old English to where somebody in 2022 will understand it," Eisenhower said. "Getting the meaning across in a scene for Shakespeare is the hardest thing, but they are doing great."
The production is virtually complete, Eisenhower said. However, some references to 16th Century kings or queens have been dropped.
The cast includes: Lon Diffenderfer, Theseus; Gaby Dewalt, Hippolyta; Igor Kleyman, Egeus; Rosie Freeze, Hermia; Broderick Lesher, Lysander; Colby Bastian, Demetrius; Storm Pryor, Helena; Ian Sterner, Philostrate; Susan Diffenderfer, Quince, a carpenter; Andrew Shaffer, Bottom, a weaver; Jacob Olson, Flute, a bellows-mender; Emma Bertrand, Snout, a tinker; Michael Conard, Snug, a joiner; Valerie Padgett, Robin Starveling, a tailor; Josh Wilkinson, Oberon, King of the Fairies; Maggie Bertrand, Titania, Queen of the Fairies; Emily Bowen, Robin "Puck" Goodfellow; Kim Wilkinson, Peaseblossom, Fairy 1; Jude Wilkinson, Cobweb; Saige Kleyman, Moth; Silas Wilkinson, Mustardseed.
