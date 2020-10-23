NASCAR has gone through a huge transition over the last five years, with virtually all of its big-name drivers — whose stardom extended beyond die-hard racing fans — retiring.
Since 2015, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne, Carl Edwards, Danica Patrick and soon Jimmie Johnson have all retired from full-time competition.
Unfortunately for NASCAR, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and possibly Kevin Harvick are the only active drivers who come close to being in the same realm of superstar status of the retirees.
But there is some good news for NASCAR, and fans alike. There are several drivers currently competing in NASCAR’s developmental divisions who I believe have the potential — once they reach the Cup series — to develop into superstar drivers on the same level as Gordon, Earnhardt Jr. and Stewart.
Today, a look at four drivers who could be NASCAR’s next superstar.
I have not yet jumped aboard the “Sam Mayer train” but many have labeled the 17-year-old son of an unknown, failed, IndyCar driver as a future superstar.
Mayer won back-to-back NASCAR/ARCA East championships in 2019 and 2020. In addition to his 10 wins over the last two years in NASCAR/ARCA East and West competition, Mayer has also won five times this season in the ARCA national series. However, his biggest accomplishment may have come in September when he scored his first NASCAR truck series win at Bristol, only to turn around and win the track’s ARCA East race just a couple of hours later.
Mayer will turn 18 next June, and when he does he’ll become a full-time driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team, which has become a well-known starting point for Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup series drivers.
After competing in the dangerous Dakar Rally off-road race as an 18 year old in 2016, Sheldon Creed moved to stock car competition and scored the ARCA championship in 2018 before moving on to the NASCAR truck series in 2019.
Creed scored his first truck win earlier this season in Kentucky, and backed that up with wins on the Daytona road course and in St. Louis.
Creed remains in the hunt for the truck series championship.
Like Creed, 21-year-old Zane Smith also scored his first truck series victory this year in a dramatic last-lap charge to the front at the Michigan Speedway. Smith also won at Dover.
Smith also has four ARCA wins to his credit, and has been viewed by many as a potential future driver for Hendrick Motorsports as he’s been mentored by Jimmie Johnson.
Of the four potential superstars I’m highlighting today, Chase Briscoe will be the first one to break into the Cup series. He will drive the No. 14 for Stewart-Haas Racing next season.
The battle for this year’s Xfinity championship will likely center around Briscoe and Austin Cindric. Of Briscoe’s 11 career Xfinity wins, nine have come this season. Among his victories are the dramatic win he scored after battling Kyle Busch to the finish line at Darlington in the spring, and the Indianapolis road course race in July where he raced hard with AJ Allmendinger and others in the closing laps.
Like team owner Tony Stewart, Briscoe’s early racing career focused on open-wheel dirt track racing. He moved to the ARCA series in 2015 and in 2016 claimed six victories and the series championship.
Briscoe is one driver who’s already on my list of favorites, and he could eventually work his way onto my list of all-time favorite drivers. Aside from possibly Chase Elliott, he may become the one active driver that I’ll actually be excited to see win Cup races.
