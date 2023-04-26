LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA has officially launched its 2023 Annual Campaign. The campaign is an opportunity for the community to support the mission and programs of the GSV YMCA.
The branches in Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg, and Sunbury have seen an increase in requests for financial assistance for YMCA memberships and programs over the last year.
“When you give to the Y, the Y can give everyone the opportunity to be healthy and thrive, to connect with others and contribute to a better community," said CEO Bonnie McDowell. "Our annual campaign is a Y initiative that provides financial assistance for programs and memberships to children and families in need. At the Y, no one is turned away due to the inability to pay. Funds raised through our Annual Campaign remain in our community and are made available to local youth, families, and adults."
To learn more about the annual campaign, visit gsvymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.