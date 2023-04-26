LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) YMCA has officially launched its 2023 Annual Campaign. The campaign is an opportunity for the community to support the mission and programs of the GSV YMCA.

The branches in Mifflinburg, Milton, Lewisburg, and Sunbury have seen an increase in requests for financial assistance for YMCA memberships and programs over the last year.

