Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.