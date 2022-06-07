LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG’s Community Development Program recently helped communities in Clinton, Northumberland, Centre, and Juniata Counties receive Community Block Grant Development (CDBG) competitive and Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding. The awarded funds will go towards updating existing water and/or sewer systems to help improve the quality of life for residents.
The boroughs of South Renovo and Renovo in Clinton County are receiving $1 million to complete a freshwater infrastructure system, benefiting 302 customers.
Herndon Borough andJackson Township in Northumberland County will receive $1.5 million for updates on a water system.
The current water treatment system consists of four wells, a collection basin, reservoir, water treatment facilities, 9,400 lineal feet of cast-iron water main along Route 147, and approximately 1,400 lineal feet of water distribution piping. The cast iron main line that runs from the reservoir and the main water line were part of the original water treatment system constructed in the late 1930s. The main water line will also likely not withstand right-of-way road construction that is slated for 2024. Upgrades will help the system’s 213 users, who have experienced disruptions due to breaks in the aged water lines.
Water system improvements to the Haines Aaronsburg Municipal Authority (HAMA) in Centre County will be designated $1.1 million.
The Village of McAlisterville in Juniata County will receive $1 million to drill and construct new wells and a water storage tank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.