MILTON — Twenty-three students, staff and providers across four Milton Area School District buildings have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days.
The district’s online COVID-19 notes the following cases and quarantined individuals:
• Baugher Elementary School: Four students and two staff members positive for COVID-19; four students presumed positive; 18 students quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.
• White Deer Elementary School: One provider positive; four students presumed positive; five students and one staff member quarantined.
• Middle school: Five students positive; one staff member positive; two students quarantined.
• High school: Ten students positive; three students presumed positive; seven students quarantined.
In the Warrior Run School District, 12 students and staff members across three buildings have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days.
That district’s online dashboard reports the following cases:
• Turbotville elementary: Three students and two teachers positive for COVID-19.
• Middle school: Four students and one staff member positive.
• High School: One student and one staff member positive.
