WILLIAMSPORT — The 2020 graduating class of physician assistant students from Pennsylvania College of Technology achieved a 95% first-attempt pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam, matching the 2020 national average.
The exam is conducted by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and assesses medical and surgical knowledge required to become a certified physician assistant. Twenty-one of Penn College’s 22 Class of 2020 physician assistant graduates passed the exam on their first attempt. All 22 ultimately passed.
After passing the certifying exam, PAs are issued NCCPA certification and can use the PA-C designation.
PAs practice in every medical and surgical specialty and setting. They practice medicine with physicians and other health care professionals, conducting physicals, assisting in surgery, diagnosing and treating illnesses and ordering and interpreting tests. By extending the reach of doctors, certified PAs make health care more affordable and accessible.
Penn College offers a combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies, which can be completed in five years, including two summer sessions.
The program maintains “accreditation-continued” status with the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, with the approximate date for the next validation review in September 2027. The program has been accredited since 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.