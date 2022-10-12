LEWISBURG — The Weis Center for the Performing Arts will welcome Micaela Taylor and her Los Angeles-based contemporary dance ensemble, The TL Collective, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The company is known for its fusion of contemporary dance and theatrical hip-hop, including elements of groove and acrobatics accompanied by high-level athleticism.
