TURBOTVILLE — With upbeat music playing, a group of enthusiastic Warrior Run High School students recently entered the school's gymnasium, ready to practice for a sport which has been embraced by the greater school community in just its second year.
Carrie Prill, a speech-language pathologist in the district, is also in her second year as coach of the Warrior Run Unified Bocce team.
The team features a mix of regular and special education students. Boccee is a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) varsity sport, and is part of Special Olympics.
"We have three returning players, five new," Prill said, of the team.
Team members are Nathan Yohn, Kayleigh Bausinger, Frances Daniels, Emma Pick, Kaelyn Watson, Ben Mack, Tyler Roberts and Wyatt Smith.
Last year, Prill said Warrior Run and Shikellamy were the only high schools in the region to have bocce teams. This year, Southern Columbia, Central Columbia and Danville have all added teams.
Support for Warrior Run's team has blossomed since last year, with Prill noting that members of the high school wrestling team attend the majority of bocce matches.
The bocce team even takes on the wrestlers in bocce scrimmage matches.
"Warrior Run is really setting the bar high for inclusive sports," Prill said.
"There's been a lot of support this year for our team," Yohn, a senior, said. "We've had massive student sections for our home scrimmages. It's tremendous."
"We are very inclusive and very welcoming as a school and a community," Bausinger, also a senior, added. "The concept of a unified team was interesting to me."
Mack, another member of the team, is glad strong crowds have turned out for the matches.
"I like to see my friend's reactions when they see how I do," he said.
Mack was thrilled when Prill asked him to join the team this year.
"It felt awesome," he said. "I'm really liking this."
Mack also enjoys the positive atmosphere which permeates from the gymnasium during matches.
"I feel happy," he said. "I feel excited. If we lose, that's fine."
Yohn and Bausinger both enjoy interacting with their fellow team members.
"I love getting to be with them and spend time with them," Yohn said.
"They have contagious energy," Bausinger added, of her fellow teammates.
She said the team practices two times per week.
"We get a lot done," Bausinger said. "We work on our (bocce) techniques. Our main focus is on having a good time and getting together."
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack and high school Co-Principal Dr. Andrea Landis both noted the positive vibes created across the school district by the bocce team.
Landis also noted the strong number of students who attended a recent team scrimmage.
"Lots of cheers were heard from the stands in support of the student team," she said.
Several weeks ago, Landis said a scrimmage which had been scheduled needed to be canceled. However, students within the district stepped in so it could continue.
"A group of our student athletes stepped up and volunteered to scrimmage the bocce team," Landis said.
"Warrior Run is blessed to have this unique opportunity that truly brings our school community together," Hack said. "From the student body and staff to the growing support of our parents and community members, this is a bright spot in our school community and one that has generated tremendous pride.
"The bocce team truly has been another great opportunity for unifying our student body while celebrating and embracing building relationships."
Prill said bocce follows the winter sports calendar. Warrior Run will be hosting the regional championship Feb. 24. The winning team will move on to the North East Pennsylvania regional competition, with the winner from that competition advancing to states.
