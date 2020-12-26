Aging agency administrator: Check on seniors

SUNBURY — With the coronavirus pandemic about to enter its 10th month, senior citizens are now more in need than ever of having someone check on their wellbeing, according to the administrator for the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging.
"For those of us in the community that are not aging, be aware it's a difficult time for everyone," Administrator Karen Leonovich said. "We think it's a good time for neighbors and members of the community to check on their neighbors... to see how they're doing."
At the onset of the pandemic in March, Leonovich said the agency ordered the closure of its senior centers. The centers reopened in July, but have been closed since prior to Thanksgiving due to a surge in the spread of the virus.
While a number of those who attend the county's senior centers have friends and family checking on them, Leonovich said a handful of people only have their contacts at the centers to rely upon.
"They get their meals there, that's their big meal for the day," she said. "That's the piece that is missing by having the centers closed right now."
She said those who regularly attend the centers now have seven meals delivered to their homes once per week.
In addition, Leonovich noted the aging agency is regularly checking on seniors who only have their contacts at the center to rely upon.
She said those who receive in-home services such as meals on wheels typically receive a phone call every three months from the aging agency. In-home visits are conducted every six months.
Due to the pandemic, Leonovich said the in-home visits are not made as frequently. However, the aging agency has stepped up its efforts to check on the seniors through phone calls.
"We are finding people are talking more (when we call), which is great," she said. "They are happy to have someone to talk to.
"We want to make sure they're all safe and happy. We don't want them to be depressed."
Leonovich said it's important for seniors to maintain an open line of communications with someone they trust, whether it's friends or family.
"They can always reach out to the aging office... we can always spend time chatting with them," she said, adding that churches are also good sources for seniors to turn to if they are lonely.
Recently, Leonovich said an increasing number of seniors have been calling the agency.
"It's getting cold, it's becoming darker," she said. "We are starting to see an increase of older adults calling here, with all kinds of questions."
Anyone with signs of depression should consult with their physician, Leonovich said. Those signs can include not wanting to get out of bed or eat.
"We're all going through this together," Leonovich said. "Even though (seniors) may start to feel alone, there is someone they can always reach out to."
She also noted that some seniors have been reluctant to see their doctors, due to a fear of contracting COVID-19.
"The health industry itself has done so much telehealth," Leonovich said. "Most seniors are getting in contact with their doctors (virtually).
"The only thing I would advise the seniors, be honest when you're on the phone with the doctor," she continued. "The doctor still needs to know how you're feeling, what's going on medically, mentally."
A number of seniors are serving as a contact point for those who are lonely, Leonovich said.
"A lot of our (senior) center members that are healthy are doing call chains," she explained. "They are calling other members from the center... to check on them... They are doing very well at reaching out."
In addition, Leonovich said seniors are using extra time they must now spend at home to "catch up on activities."
"We have some members in our Herndon center who are doing a lot of sewing, they are doing masks, aprons, hot pads," she said. "We have a lot of our healthier older adults who are helping out at food banks."
Tentatively, Leonovich is planning for the county's senior centers to reopen Jan. 11. That date could change, based on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
She noted that the decision to close the centers was not an easy one.
"It was a very difficult decision, a lot of sleepless nights," Leonovich said. "I have to give credit to the staff here at the agency. I have a very good team who continue to reach out (to seniors), maintain the relationships. I'm very grateful for that."
