HARRISBURG — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) has been awarded a $50,000 grant, through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108).
The funds will be utilized to perform facade renovations at various sites in the historic Milton downtown business district.
In March, Milton Borough Council approved writing a letter of support of TIME applying for the funds.
“This funding will help 10 business in our historic downtown Milton area, and we couldn’t be more excited to receive this funding,” TIME President Amanda Bradley said, on Monday. “The money we receive will go towards fixing up the exterior of each business building, with different projects such as new signage, painting, and also preserving the historic architecture of the buildings. We are thankful for the support of the Milton Borough and our community partners, who also share our vision of restoring our downtown.”
“I am pleased that DCED provided these essential funds to TIME” said Gordner. “The building improvements will help to revitalize and beautify historic Milton.”
“I want to congratulate T.I.M.E. for its successful grant application and commend its ongoing efforts to renovate downtown Milton,” said Schlegel-Culver.
The funds are made available through the Keystone Communities Program and administered by DCED. The program is designed to support local initiatives that revitalize and stabilize neighborhoods and communities and encourage the creation of partnerships between the public and private sectors within the community.
