MIDDLEBURG — Hundreds of individuals from across the region are expected to take a walk through biblical history tonight as a Snyder County church presents a holiday event which has been held for the past two decades.
Beavertown God's Missionary Church will be holding a live nativity from 5 to 9 tonight at 134 Farm Hause Lane, just off of Route 522, Middleburg. This will mark the third consecutive night which the nativity has been held inside of a barn on the property of Carl and Tanya Hertzler.
Solomon Shaffer, associate pastor at Beavertown God's Missionary Church, said the Hertzlers first held a live nativity at their property 20 years ago.
"Mr. Carl and Tanya Hertzler were tired of the war on Christmas," Shaffer said. "You couldn't say Merry Christmas, right around 2000, 2001."
He said Tanya wrote the script for the first nativity, which featured four different scenes acted out inside of the barn.
Individuals from various churches from across the community participated in the nativity throughout its early years.
When Shaffer moved to the area 15 years ago, he said the Hertzlers were considering ending the nativity.
Shaffer noted that members of his church had been involved with the nativity, serving cookies and hot chocolate each year. As he walked through the nativity for the first time, ideas of ways in which to expand it came to mind.
"I had always wanted to do a live nativity," Shaffer said. "We ended up discussing it and took the responsibility."
This marks Beavertown God's Missionary Church's fifth year of organizing the nativity at the Hertzler's property.
Approximately 100 people — including some from other churches — are involved with staging the nativity each year. Shaffer writes a different script for it annually.
"I call it an immersive experience," he said. "There's 10 different scenes."
Those who attend wait for a bus after parking at the farm. A bus shuttles attendees to a barn at another location on the property.
"A Roman soldier will greet them, tell them to get in line," Shaffer said.
Last year, 1,300 people visited the nativity over three nights. Typically, Shaffer said around 1,500 people attend.
On Saturdays there are typically lines of people waiting to walk through the barn.
"We embed actors with (attendees) beginning with the first scene," Shaffer said. "From the moment they step into the barn, there will be one person dedicated to their group."
That actor will guide the group through the various scenes which will play out inside of the barn.
"Every year that we've done this, there's been a different theme," Shaffer said. "This year's theme is 'onto us a child is born.'
"In the end, these characters humble themselves and realize they've just seen Jesus," he continued. "That theme will be threaded throughout."
In addition to the human participants, farm animals will also be part of the nativity.
"There will be a couple of camels, some calves, donkeys, usually a peacock or two, miniature pigs, sheep, goats," Shaffer said.
He noted that the nativity is not presented by theatrical professionals.
"It's not a professional production, by any stretch of the imagination," Shaffer said. "It is an advanced Bible skit. Nobody is trained."
However, he said those involved will properly convey the message contained in this year's script.
"I want (attendees) to understand that to come to Jesus, and to be saved from our sins, we have to come as a child," Shaffer said. "That's the message of Christmas... Jesus is it. He's the reason. He's why we are doing this."
