FORKSVILLE - Some of Mother Nature's treats are only around a few times a year, and with central Pennsylvania's abundance of natural beauty, it's sometimes hard to fit it all in.
So with the significant snowfall we experienced this winter, there was no way I was going to miss the opportunity to revisit the Cold Run Spur, a 1.5-mile loop off the Canyon Vista Trail at Worlds End State Park. When added to the Canyon Vista loop, it makes for a great 5.5-mile trek with several wonderful vistas, and quite a few water elements.
With the mounting snowmelt, I was banking on a free-flowing Cold Run to provide waterfalls and cascades I'd not seen during previous hikes.
I was not disappointed. If waterfalls and the sounds of running water amplified through an uphill climb into a gorge sounds like something you'd enjoy, now is the time to venture out to visit the Cold Run Trail.
Getting to the Cold Run Trail is easiest when using one of two parking areas off Route 184 east of the park headquarters. Parking is available at the campground, or a bit further east at the trailhead for the Canyon Vista Trail. From the campground, it's just under a two-mile trek to the spur. The first mile or so is largely flat and follows Loyalsock Creek.
If you park further up, you catch the trail just before it crosses 184 and begins its steady ascent. There's a short, steeper ascent just before the trail levels out and you see a sign for the Cold Run Trail.
As the trail continues east, it turns back to the south around the end of the mountain before turning east again, where you experience the Cold Run Vista. If you're an early morning hiker like me, you're looking at the sun just coming up over Loyalsock Creek in the distance.
Cold Run Trail is more of an up-and-down trek with several descents and ascents, and many opportunities to step off trail and venture toward the actual Cold Run for photos and respites by the flowing water. Some of the trail utilizes old logging paths, but only briefly. Most of this trail is lightly trafficked and single-track.
It was hard to believe it was mid-March given the stubborn pockets of snow still resting on the forest floor and ice still clinging to rocks as the water streamed down. The sun, though, had a March feel and quickly elevated temps from the teens into the 20s.
Each time I had visited this trail prior - summer months - the water was barely a trickle. With flowing water, there are dozens of little falls and cascades and several larger falls that are nothing short of stunning.
This trail does feature several water crossings, so if you do visit during times of good water flow, make sure you have waterproof boots. Several times it was necessary to chip away ice to ensure more solid footing.
As you ascend the final ridgeline, you come into a grove of hemlocks and the final spot alongside the run, and a massive drop where water cascades down to the forest floor below. Seeing this fall from below is impressive, and the view from above is no less majestic. This is also an area you can work your way down for some off-trail exploring and photography.
As you near the end of the spur, you venture through a fascinating rock labyrinth which includes a massive boulder perched atop another group of boulder. This little arch provides a tunnel which the trail goes through.
After venturing through the massive rock formations, it's back onto the Canyon Vista Trail, where you can head west (left) to complete the 5.5-mile loop, or choose to take a (right) few switchbacks to retrace your steps for a bit of a shorter hike.
Cold Run Trail is great, even without the waterfalls, and is a must for hikers that love a good workout at any time of the year. When the water is abundant, though, it's nothing short of majestic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.