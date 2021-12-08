BLOOMSBURG — WVIA Radio will present Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s production of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol" at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
The adaptation was created by long-time BTE member James Goode, who also directed the performance.
Grace Kenny, violinist, accompanies the performance. The show was engineered and recorded by Nick McGaw, proprietor of Endless Records in Bloomsburg. BTE member Andrew Hubatsek plays Scrooge and Elizabeth Dowd voices the Narrator.
The cast also includes: Willow, Maya and Thomas Bishop as the Cratchit and other children; Amy Rene Byrne as a Charitable Person, Belle, a Female Guest, and Charwoman; James Goode as Bob Cratchit, Dick Williams and a Businessman; A'nie Kirchner as Mrs. Cratchit; Abigail Leffler as a Caroler, Fan, Mary and Mrs. Diller; Danny Roth as a Charitable Person, Fezziwig, The Ghost of Christmas Present, a Businessman, and the Undertaker's Man; Thom Sirkot as Topper, and a Businessman; Henry Turnbough as Boy Scrooge and Peter; Lily Wirth as The Ghost of Christmas Past, Martha and Turkey Boy; Zach Shultz as Peter Crachit; Eric Wunsch as Fred, Marley, Young Scrooge, and a Businessman, Michael Yerges as Mr. Belle, A Businessman, and Old Joe.
(0) comments
