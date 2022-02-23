District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Simple assault
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man has been charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment following an alleged incident with a woman around 1:25 a.m. Feb. 18 along Union Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Steven John Schramm, 28, was charged after troopers said he grabbed a woman in an attempt to take her phone, causing pain and discomfort. The alleged incident was reported following a verbal altercation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
GREGG TOWNSHIP – Troopers charged a Hartford, Conn. man with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia after a vehicle he was allegedly driving was observed traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Josue Ramon Inestroza-Granados, 24, was also charged with summary counts of exceed maximum speed limit by 28 mph and operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Troopers said three glass smoking devices and other parphernalia were discovered during a search of the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Pedro Juan Figueroa Jimenez, 33, of Lebanon, had two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of driving without a license, driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked and disregard traffic lane held for court.
• Charges of simple assault and harassment filed against Jeremiah Joshua Anderson, 32, of Lewisburg, were withdrawn.
• Brandie Sue Adams, 40, of Mifflinburg, had felony counts of possession with intent to deliver (three) and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia held for court.
• Charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment filed against Jessica Lee Robbins, 30, of Lewisburg, were withdrawn.
• Joseph Francis Heil IV, 32, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance (two), possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (four counts) and summary counts of driving without a license, driving unregistered vehicle and required financial responsibility.
In a separate case, Heil waived misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of driving without a license, driving unregistered vehicle and vehicle registration suspended.
• Diana J. Ptaszkowski, 63, of Lewisburg, had a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of careless driving and follow too closely held for court.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Carrie E. Daniels, 51, of Watsontown, had misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft under ring held for court.
• Kayla A. Gastley, 27, of White Deer, waived a felony count of retail theft under ring and a misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property to court.
• Colleen M. McCullion, 53, of Selinsgrove, held first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI controlled substance impaired ability and DUI controlled substance Schedule 1 for court. Summary allegations of careless driving and driving while license suspended due to DUI were also held.
• Michael A. Morales, 36, of Niceville, Fla., waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary allegations of improper sunscreening and disregard traffic lane (single) were also waived.
• William P. Weik, 44, of Milton, waived misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft under ring to court.
State Police At Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI when troopers responded to a report of a disabled motorist.
The incident was reported at 10:35 p.m. Feb. 16 along I-180 eastbound, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Samuel Campbell, 36, was taken into custody when troopers responded to a 2012 Chrysler, it was noted.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 20 along White Deer Pike and Interstate Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers stopped a 2005 Cadillac Seville and allegedly found a 61-year-old man to be under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 21 along Route 44 at Pine Street, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Stephanie A. Zettlemoyer, 45, of Bloomsburg, was stopped, then proceeded without clearance into the intersection and was struck by a 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Irma M. Chamberlain, 89, of Muncy. Both drivers were belted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man and Swengel woman sustained injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 8:07 p.m. Feb. 20 along Orchard Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Pontiac G8 driven by Michael L. Stimmel, 20, was traveling north at what police said was an apparent high rate of speed, when it went off the right side of the roadway in a right curve, oversteered left and went off the left side of the roadway, struck a ditch, rolled over and came to rest in a field on its wheels. Stimmel and his passenger, Tiffany A. Heidler, 19, were not belted. Both were ejected from the vehicle, police noted, and transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries.
Troopers said Stimmel will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck an animal and became disabled at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 21 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 227, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Melissa A. Ring, 38, was traveling west in a 2007 Jeep Compass struck an unknown animal and continued west before becoming disabled.
Hit and run
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash reported at 9:04 a.m. Feb. 22 along Devitts Camp Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
An unknown vehicle was traveling east when it attempted a U-turn, went off the south shoulder and caused damage to a property owner’s lawn, then fled west, police reported.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jerry Z. Hoover, Lorraine Z. Hoover to Nejo Real Estate LLC, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Leon Ray Zimmerman, Julia A. Zimmerman, Lydia A. Zimmerman to Hartley Township, storm water management facility maintenance agreement, no cash consideration.
• Charles M. Reber trustee, Ruth E. Reber trustee, Charles M. Reber, Charles M. and Ruth E. Reber Living trust, Ruth E. Reber living trust, Charles M. Reber Living trust to Danielle Leigh Sadowsky, Justin Merano Reber, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kenneth A. Zechman, Deborah Zechman, Deborah Hall to Deborah Hall, property in Mifflinburg, quit claim, 41.
• Fairfield Prospects Corp to Stanton Weaver, Heather Weaver, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven D. Martin, Elizabeth M. Martin to Granato Group LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Silver Cube LLC to Silver Cube 1 LLC, property in Kelly Township, $10.
• L and L Land Development LLC, George L. Lloyd Jr. member, Sara E. Kaskie member to Dean T. Madison, Ann E. Madison, two properties in East Buffalo Township, $1 apiece.
• Lloyd R. Zimmerman Jr., Lorraine N. Zimmerman to PPL Electric Utilities Corp, Kelly Township road access, $10.
• Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, George J. Zechman to Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, George J. Zechman, Kelly Township main agreement, $1.
• Donna Bunch, Donna M. Moore, Charles Moore, Charles H. Moore Jr. to Donna M. Moore, Charles H. Moore Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Lake L. Hartman to Shawn Moyer, Stacey Moyer, property in Kelly Township, $2,500.
• Edward H. Zimmerman, Vera R. Zimmerman to Edward H. Zimmerman, Vera R. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Sandra L. Leidhecker, Sandra L. Rowe, George G. Leidhecker IV to Sandra L. Rowe, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Shelby Lynn Stover, Travis W. Stover, Union County Tax Claim Bureau to Chase Hart, Trace Hart, property in Hartleton, $34,000.
• Susan M. Pentoney, Union County Tax Claim Bureau to Chase Hart, Trace Hart, property in Limestone Township, $22,000.
• Ernest E. Kreider Jr., Cindy V. Kreider to Roger E. Jordan, property in Union Township, $1.
• Walter C. Katherman Jr. to Caitlynn S. Bergenstock, Matthew R. Bergenstock, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Laura L. Bell to David L. Bell Jr., Douglas A. Bell, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Kenneth W. Martin, Dorothy M. Martin to Matthew Horning, Marilyn Horning, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael E. Boop to Darian Trego, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Michael R. Weaver to David Kelbatyrov, Misha Simmons Kelbatyrov, property in East Buffalo Townshipo, $1.
• Roy E. Finck Sr. estate, Roy E. Finck Jr. estate to Shane W. Trate, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Thad Eugene Ritter, Avis M. Ritter to Troy A. Harvey, Robin K. Harvey, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Margaret L. Harris, Margaret E. Lauver to Margaret E. Lauver, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Amos M. Oberholtzer, Elizabeth M. Oberholtzer to Daniel R. Oberholtzer, Maribeth H. Oberholtzer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Amos M. Oberholtzer, Elizabeth M. Oberholtzer to David R. Oberholtzer, property in Limestone Township, $1.
