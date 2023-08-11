State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SELINSGROVE — Cathy Hall, 42, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident troopers reported occurring at 11:02 p.m. July 12 at Route 522 and Orange Street, Selinsgrove.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
SELINSGROVE — Cathy Hall, 42, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident troopers reported occurring at 11:02 p.m. July 12 at Route 522 and Orange Street, Selinsgrove.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 5:18 p.m. Aug. 8 along Kerstetter Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. A 12-year-old girl was also injured in the crash.
Troopers said Todd Gardner Jr. was injured when a 1999 Yamaha Banshee he was driving went off the roadway and struck a stone wall.
The 12-year-old girl sustained suspected minor injury when troopers said she fell off of the ATV during the crash.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Shamokin Dam man sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 4:22 p.m. Aug. 7 along Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Ronald Parks, 59, of Shamokin Dam, encountered a tree which fell across the roadway. As the Ram was backing up another tree fell on top of it.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.