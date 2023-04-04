TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board president and vice president are both facing challengers in the may 16 election, according to information provided by the Northumberland County Board of Elections.
Incumbent board President Doug Whitmoyer, a Republican, is seeking re-election representing Region 2. Jennifer Rempe has cross filed as a Republican and a Democrat to a bid represent Region 2. Daniel Truckenmiller, who also represents Region 2, is not up for election this year as his term on the board runs through 2026.
In Region 1, board Vice President Tamara Hoffman and newcomer Miranda Bailey will both be on the ballot as Republicans, seeking an open seat. Gail Foreman, the other representative from Region 1, is not up for election this year as her term runs through 2026.
Two seats are also up for grabs representing Region 3. Incumbent Linda Shupp has cross filed as a Republican and Democrat. Lisa Miller has also cross filed in Region 3. Aaron Milheim will appear on the ballot as a Republican candidate in the region.
Current Region 3 board member Danelle Reinsburrow is not seeking re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.