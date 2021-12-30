TURBOTVILLE — As he stood surrounded by a group of eight elementary school students on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack spoke Tuesday, March 30, to the students about the significant role they played in a historic groundbreaking ceremony.
“You can tell all of your friends you got to help build the school,” Hack said, to the students.
The students, representing each of the eight regions in upper Northumberland and Union counties served by the district, were the center of attention during the ceremony. The children were able to thrust first shovels into the ground to mark the beginning of construction of a 99,000-square-foot elementary school.
“They are going to be the students occupying this building,” Hack said, following the ceremony. “They will be able to take advantage of the (athletic) facilities.”
He said the the project in general is being carried out with the children in mind.
“This whole project is about our students,” Hack said. “Regardless of the logistical challenges we, as the adults, have faced and will continue to experience, this new building represents the future of Warrior Run, of which (the students) are a part.”
The school board on March 1 approved $28.7 million in contracts for construction of the elementary school, and to renovate the facility’s athletic stadium.
The building, it was noted during the ceremony, will serve students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The current middle school/high school buildings will be realigned to serve students in seventh through 12th grade.
As part of his remarks during the ceremony, board President Doug Whitmoyer said he was skeptical when the vote was initially made to close the Watsontown Elementary School building.
The building was vacated at the end of the 2015-2016 school year.
Since the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year, all students in kindergarten through third grade have been educated at Turbotville Elementary School. Students in grades four through eight have been educated at the middle school.
“Early on, I couldn’t understand why we wanted to close the Watsontown school,” Whitmoyer said. “Looking back, I can clearly see the handwriting on the wall.”
Whitmoyer spoke of his support now for the project. He offered thanks to current and past board members who have been involved with the process, as well as Hack for his leadership.
“It’s been a long road,” he said. “We’ve learned a lot about sewer and PennDOT.”
The project is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
