KEENESBURG, Colo. — An asiatic black bear who spent time at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Weikert is doing well at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, according to officials with the sanctuary.
In 2020 — through an appeal from Alec Baldwin and help from the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals — Dillan was removed from Union County and transferred to The Animal Wildlife Sanctuary.
Dillan had some very formidable health issues upon his arrival at the sanctuary.
“Upon his arrival/rescue, his entire mouth was in pain due to several infections,” said Austin Hill, Guest Services director at the sanctuary. “As a result, severe dental assistance was urgently needed. Many teeth required extraction or a root canal. Now, all is well, and he eats pain-free with a special diet. Dillan is doing fantastic. He has lost close to 200 pounds so far.”
Initially. Hill said Dillan would rock back and forth, appearing to be nervous in his pen.
Today, Dillan no longer rocks back and forth.
“He and his girlfriend, Lily — another asiatic black bear — live in a custom, five-acre habitat complete with a pool of his own that he enjoys very much,” Hill said. “Additionally, he has climbing structures and an above/underground den.”
Dillan and Lily have become quite close.
“Lily is a female asiatic black bear that was rescued from a roadside zoo in Maryland,” Hill said. “Along with her brother, Lily was placed in a concrete-floored, 12-foot diameter corn crib 10 years earlier. After her brother was relocated to another roadside zoo, Lily lived a life of isolation in filth and squalor, with nothing to do but eat. As a result, she became morbidly obese as well and her health became a concern of visitors. With pressure from many fronts, the zoo’s owner finally agreed to let Lily be rescued. She and Dillan get along quite well.”
Hill said Dillan will continue to benefit from exercise in his expansive habitat, with a special diet that both provides proper bear nutrition as well as caters to his post-dental work.
“He has begun to hibernate in winter as well, which is wonderful,” Hill said
Established in 1980, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a state and federally licensed zoological facility and nonprofit organization. Their educational facility 30 miles northeast of Denver. The facility cares for 750 large carnivores, including lions, tigers and bears.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
