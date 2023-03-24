Dillan's doing fine

Dillan the bear, who was formerly housed at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club, enjoys splashing in his pool at The Wild Animal Sanctuary.

 PROVIDED BY THE WILD ANIMAL SANCTUARY

KEENESBURG, Colo. — An asiatic black bear who spent time at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club in Weikert is doing well at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, according to officials with the sanctuary.

In 2020 — through an appeal from Alec Baldwin and help from the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals — Dillan was removed from Union County and transferred to The Animal Wildlife Sanctuary.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

