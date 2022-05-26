WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania American Water has announced Thursday morning that the boil water advisory for customers in a section of Watsontown has been lifted.
Customers were notified May 24 of a water main break that caused a loss of positive water pressure, resulting in the issuance of the boil water advisory.
This notice applies to approximately 240 customers along South Main Streete, Plum Alley, Grandview Drive, Sand Hill Drive and McEwensville Road.
Acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has authorized lifting the advisory.
For more information, visit www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and select Alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.
