LEWISBURG — The first feast day celebrated by a local Russian Orthodox congregation featured a bishop and a 13th Century icon.
Nicholas Olhovski, bishop of Manhattan, arrived Friday evening in Lewisburg for the Feast of St. John, celebrated by the Russian Orthodox Christian Mission of Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco. The Friday evening vigil will be followed with Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lewisburg Club, 131 Market St., Lewisburg.
Olhovski brought the icon, known as The Sign or the Kursk Root Icon of the Mother of God, from New York City for the feast. A formal procession into the mission's worship space at the Lewisburg Club included incense, candles and a traditional hymn.
The painted image was found in 1295 at root of a tree near Kursk, Russia. Orthodox accounts of its "first miracle" has it that fresh water sprung from the ground when a hunter picked up the icon.
The Rev. Father George Sharonoff, rector of the Russian Orthodox Christian Mission of Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco, said orthodox iconography is not typically signed by the authors.
The image of the Virgin Mary and a young Jesus Christ surrounded by Old Testament prophets David, Isaiah, Ezekiel and others was transported from Russia in 1920. It was stored in brought to the United States after World War II but frequently tours churches worldwide.
Though similar images have been painted through the ages, Sharonoff noted the icon brought by the bishop was indeed the original. It has been covered with blue enameling and is traditionally carried safely around the neck of the clergy.
"That was added later, that was not part of the original icon," Sharonoff said. "The original icon is underneath there. You've got 'holes' for where the faces of the prophets and the Madonna and the Christ child are."
Sharonoff explained the Orthodox Christians do not worship icons but revere them as holy symbols. Icons honor the figures depicted, who are asked for intercession and prayer. The Sign is associated with historical events such as the deliverance of Russia from Napoleon in 1812.
Services in the Russian Orthodox Church follow a centuries-old framework rooted in the apostolic Church of the Holy Land. Mission services locally are in English.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.