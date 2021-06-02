LEWISBURG — Citizens who wish to address Union County commissioners may do so in person in a couple of weeks.
The board confirmed that face-to-face meetings would resume with the board meeting of 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at the Union County Government Center. The meeting would still be a “hybrid,” meaning both face-to-face and online.
Only in-person citizen comment or interaction would be permitted at first. Sue Greene, Union County chief clerk, said Tuesday afternoon they were waiting for arrival of an improved camera and speaker system.
Commissioners recently took a tour of the Public Library for Union County including a new children’s area. Roberta Greene, Union County Library system administrator, said the staff was anxious to get the public back into the facility.
Greene was hopeful that the public could be permitted in the library by the end of the month but noted they were waiting for “critical” things for that to be possible. Library patrons have been ordering material and picking it up for several months, during which construction on a new children’s area and reconfiguration of much of the existing facility was able to proceed.
Burial expenses for William Criswell, Robert Zechman, Marvin Black, Bradley Gotschall and James Paul Sr., deceased military members, were approved. Headstones applications for John Moore, Robin Smith, Chester Ross, Robert Brittain were approved as well as a burial expense application for Joan Herrman, spouse of a deceased service member.
A low bid of $350,00 was awarded to Wolyniec Construction for replacement of the deck of county bridge 15, as were temporary construction easements with Amos Z. and Elva H. Brubaker, and AlvinM. and Minerva B. Rieff.
Resignations of Patrick Cullen, Union County Conservation District engineer, and Sheila Miller, Children and Youth Department social service aide, were accepted with regret.
Barbara Schmidt, Tim Kelleher and Andrea Tufo were approved as Class 3 members of the Union County Children and Youth Advisory board for a period starting at the first of next month through June 30, 2024.
Salary board action included approval of a paid intern for the sheriff’s department at a rate of $10 per hour for three hours per week or as needed. The request made by Sheriff Ernie Ritter would be through the end of the student’s fall semester but could be renewed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.