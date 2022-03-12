DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will be holding a St. Patrick’s special adoption event through March 20.
Those adopting a pet can choose a gold coin from a pot to earn 25 to 50% off regular adoption fees.
The pets are spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed. They come with gift bags and food samples.
Appointments to adopt can be made by calling the shelter at 570-275-0340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.