Muncy man charged with rape of 5 children

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — More than 1,000 counts of sexual crimes have been filed against a 54-year-old Muncy man accused of sexually abusing five different children.

Timothy Darren Stroud Sr., 54, of East Penn Street, Muncy, has been charged with 1,019 counts of sexual crimes against five known victims, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning by Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

