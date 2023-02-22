Muncy man charged with rape of 5 children

MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — More than 1,000 counts of sexual crimes have been filed against a 54-year-old Muncy man accused of sexually abusing five different children.
Timothy Darren Stroud Sr., 54, of East Penn Street, Muncy, has been charged with 1,019 counts of sexual crimes against five known victims, according to a press release issued Wednesday morning by Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.
In December, the release said the state police Criminal Investigation Unit received a phone call from an individual familiar with Stroud.
"The phone call detailed concern for individuals who may have been sexually abused by Stroud Sr. throughout their childhood," the release stated. "Throughout the next few months of investigation, which included many individual interviews, it was determined that Stroud sr. committed thousands of sexual crimes against five known victims."
Most were not aware of Stroud's crimes against the other, victims, the release read.
The alleged abuse occurred between 1992 and 2018, with the victims ranging in age from 4 to 17 years old.
Stroud has been locked up in the Lycoming County Jail in lieu of bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 22 before District Judge Denise L. Dieter.
