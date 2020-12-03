MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has noted a discrepancy in the COVID-19 statistics being reported by the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
According to weekly long-term care facility data released Wednesday by the DOH, 68 deaths are now being reported among residents of the nursing center who have diagnosed with COVID-19 since the onset of an outbreak there in early August. For weeks, 35 deaths among center residents were noted in the weekly DOH report.
“Regarding Milton, there has been some discrepancies in the data they have been reporting,” Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal. “The number 68 is what they reported.”
Wardle added that he was not aware of a “significant increase in deaths” and acknowledged 35 was the number of deaths the center was reporting “for a number of weeks.”
He referred all other inquires on the matter to the nursing center.
Steven D. Weiner — an attorney with the law firm of Kaufman Borgeest and Ryan LLP which represents facility owner Bedrock Care — did not respond on Wednesday to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment on the discrepancy in numbers.
The weekly DOH report also noted an increase in the number of staff members diagnosed with COVID-19, from 58 the previous week to 62. One-hundred-six residents are still listed as having contracted COVID-19 since the onset of the outbreak. The report also notes the facility has a capacity of 138 residents, with 65 currently being cared for there.
The number of COVID-19 cases is also continuing to grow at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is also owned by Bedrock Care.
While the reported resident cases remain at 82 — the number reported by Weiner on Monday — the number of cases among staff members have increased to 43, according to data posted Wednesday on the facility’s website. On Monday, Weiner said 23 staff had tested positive for the virus.
Twenty resident test results are listed on the website as pending.
Weiner also confirmed one death from COVID-19 among residents. DOH data states there have been one to four redacted deaths among residents.
When a DOH listing appears as one to four redacted deaths, Wardle explained that means there are “nonzero deaths but less than five” at a facility. He said deaths are listed in the manner — when there are between one and five at a facility — in order to protect patient privacy.
According to DOH figures, the Watsontown nursing center has a capacity of 125 residents, with 102 currently being cared for there.
Elsewhere in Northumberland County, the DOH now lists 10 deaths from COVID-19 among residents of Nottingham Village, in Northumberland. Fifty residents and 30 staff members are also listed as having contracted COVID-19.
According to the DOH, Nottingham Village has a capacity of 121 residents, with 72 currently being cared for there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.