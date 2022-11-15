WATSONTOWN — A Program of Thanksgiving for Our Many Gifts will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Trinity United Church of Christ, Main Street, Watsontown.
The program will feature piano and organ music, vocal solos and the Trinity Handbell Choir. Those performing will include soloists Rachel Ludovico, Benjamin Goertzen on piano, and John Ravert Sr. on Piano and Organ.
