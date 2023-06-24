Salvation Army

After four years in Milton, Salvation Army Lts. Kirsten and Jared Starnes are off to their next post, in Boyertown. 

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

MILTON — There’s a lot that the Starnes family is going to miss about Milton.

“In the Salvation Army, we do get moved pretty regularly," said Lt. Kirsten Starnes. "So we’ve been here for four years now, so we’re headed off to Boyertown, Pa

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.