MILTON — There’s a lot that the Starnes family is going to miss about Milton.
“In the Salvation Army, we do get moved pretty regularly," said Lt. Kirsten Starnes. "So we’ve been here for four years now, so we’re headed off to Boyertown, Pa
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Chance of a morning shower. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 5:25 am
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Chance of a morning shower. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 5:25 am
MILTON — There’s a lot that the Starnes family is going to miss about Milton.
“In the Salvation Army, we do get moved pretty regularly," said Lt. Kirsten Starnes. "So we’ve been here for four years now, so we’re headed off to Boyertown, Pa
“That’s our second appointment. We’re looking forward to it but we’re very sad to leave.”
Lts. Jared and Kirsten Starnes have been no strangers to moving.
They spent time across Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, before heading off to the Salvation Army College of Officer Training in New York. Upon completing school, however, they found a new, albeit temporary, home in Milton.
“This is our first one out of the school after being ordained," Jared said. "It’s been a great first stop in our ministry. We’ve seen that the community has been very grateful and very supportive of the Salvation Army and it’s just been a really great experience here."
During their time in Milton, Jared and Kirsten said they took pleasure in getting to know the community through their work with Salvation Army programs such as the angel tree efforts and the Red Kettle campaign.
Through the campaign, bell ringers stand in front of retail stores, seeking donations to support the Salvation Army.
“We arrived in 2019 just a few months before COVID. So we were fresh out of training and all that… so I think that really shaped a lot of our time here too,” Kirsten said. “I think it’s changed us a lot. We’ve built a lot of new partnerships. It’s really helped us grow in ministry for sure.”
Because they arrived in Milton shortly before the beginning of the COVID pandemic, they also learned a lot about emergency disaster relief.
“We have an EDS team that started in Milton right before the pandemic and that taught us a lot about how to serve people in people’s toughest moments,” she said.
However, it’s not just their work with the Salvation Army that has defined their time in Milton, as they have also grown their family since moving here.
They have two daughters, Rachel and Rylee, and one son, Judah.
“We’ve had three kiddos who have been in the school district. Our little one was 2 weeks old when we moved here and now he’s 4, so his whole life has been here,” said Kirsten.
While Boyertown will be an entirely new experience for the Starnes family, they’re hopeful that they can bring the lessons they’ve learned in Milton into wherever the future may lead them.
Lt. Evita Leach-Colon will conduct her first church service at the Salvation Army on Sunday, July 2.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.