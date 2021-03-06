LEWISBURG — PennDOT has advised motorists that lane restrictions will begin during daylight hours on Monday, March 8 to Friday, March 12 on Route 45 between Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township and Water Street, Lewisburg.
Crack sealing will be done by a PennDOT maintenance crew and motorists will be directed by flaggers.
