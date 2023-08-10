Alleged kidnapper waives hearing

MILTON — A 72-year-old Cogan Station man charged with multiple counts after allegedly bounding and gagging his estranged wife has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Byron Magargle Sr., of Beauty Run Road, on Wednesday waived his right to a hearing before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, according to online court documents. Magargle has been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, strangulation and aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, unlawful restraint, stalking, simple assault, resisting arrest, false imprisonment recklessly endangering another person, and loitering and prowling at night.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:30 a.m. July 24 along Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
Watsontown Police Department Officer Geoff Noviello wrote in court documents that he first responded to the area of Plum Alley and Pennsylvania Avenue after receiving reports of a woman yelling for help. There, Noviello found Christian Golfieri — who called to report hearing the screaming — wrestling on the ground with Magargle.
A woman — Beverly Magargle — was found on the ground next to the two. Noviello said her hands were tied behind her back, her feet were tied together and there was a black winter hat over her head and face.
Through the course of his investigation, Noviello stated that he learned Golfieri was investigating the screams he heard when he encountered Byron Magargle, who claimed he was “playing hide and seek” with his wife.
At that point, court documents state that Golfieri spotted Beverly Magargle, with Byron then attempting to knock a phone out of Golfieri’s hand. Then, the two started wrestling.
Beverly allegedly told Noviello she recently filed for divorce from her husband. She also held a protection from abuse order against him.
According to court documents, Beverly said she went outside to let her dog out, when she felt someone — her estranged husband — grab her neck and start to choke her.
“The victim stated that Byron Magargle then punched her several times in the face,” Noviello wrote, in court documents. “I observed severe swelling to the victim’s face, her left hand had severe bruising, and swelling to the point that her whole hand was purple; both hands were bound so tight that it left red marks on both wrists.”
Byron Magargle remains locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $750,000 bail. A formal arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
