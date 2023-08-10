Alleged kidnapper waives hearing

Byron Magargle Sr.

 BY KEVIN MERTZ THE STANDARD-JOURNAL FILE

MILTON — A 72-year-old Cogan Station man charged with multiple counts after allegedly bounding and gagging his estranged wife has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Byron Magargle Sr., of Beauty Run Road, on Wednesday waived his right to a hearing before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, according to online court documents. Magargle has been charged with felony counts of kidnapping, strangulation and aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, unlawful restraint, stalking, simple assault, resisting arrest, false imprisonment recklessly endangering another person, and loitering and prowling at night.

